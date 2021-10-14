CECIL
Assault alleged: James Elliot Wolfe III, 33, of 734 Wildwood Drive, Cecil Township, is charged by Cecil Township police with strangulation, reckless endangerment and simple assault. According to police, at about 1 p.m. Tuesday at Wolfe’s residence, he pulled on a woman’s shirt collar and choked her while she was holding a 1-year-old child. Wolfe was arraigned before District Judge Jesse Pettit, who set bond at $35,000.
JEFFERSON
Assault alleged: John Dominick Bracken Jr., 33, of 147 Cedar Grove Road, Jefferson Township, is charged by township police with aggravated assault, disarming a law enforcement officer, flight to avoid apprehension, terroristic threats and resisting arrest. About 9:30 a.m. Sept. 29, officers were serving an arrest warrant for Bracken in the 700 block of Cedar Grove Road, court paperwork states. Bracken fled when he saw police and hid. He told police he had a gun and threatened to shoot, according to the criminal complaint. He then is accused of charging at Jefferson police Chief Gene Karch with a knife, tackling him to the ground, and attempted to grab Karch’s gun. Other officers were able to take Bracken into custody. Bracken is in Washington County jail on $50,000 bond.