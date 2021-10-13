CANTON
Hit-and-run: State police are searching for a vehicle that caused damage to a home in the 10 block of Smiley Road. According to police, at about 3 a.m. Saturday, a gray Hyundai went off the road into a yard and struck a gas meter. The driver fled before police arrived. Police ask anyone with information to contact the state police Washington barracks at 724-223-5200.
WEST NEWTON
Assault alleged: Rebecca Lynn Laughland, 48, of 126 Lang St., Rostraver Township, is charged by West Newton police with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault and reckless endangerment. According to police, at 10:40 p.m. Friday, Laughland threatened to stab a man with a knife at a residence in the 100 block of South Third Street, and then stuck the knife into a wall. District Judge Mark Mansour released Laughland on $50,000 unsecured bond.