CALIFORNIA
Assault alleged: Montel Lee Scott, 27, of Brownsville, is charged by California police with aggravated assault, escape, flight to avoid apprehension, reckless endangerment, simple assault and criminal mischief. According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to Legends Restaurant and Bar on Wood Street about 1:20 a.m. Saturday after Scott allegedly assaulted an employee and broke a double-paned window. Witnesses told police that Scott punched the employee in the face before punching the window. Scott fled but was detained nearby by PennWest California police. While transporting Scott from the California police station to a patrol vehicle, Scott was able to escape on foot. Police chased him down a wooded embankment and took him back into custody shortly after. District Judge Mark Wilson sent Scott to the Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.
CECIL
Stolen vehicle: Gary N. Reichard, 44, of McKees Rocks, is charged by Cecil police with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and unauthorized use of a vehicle. According to the criminal complaint, Reichard stole a pickup truck from a home on Altieri Street at about 6 a.m. Friday. The car was unlocked and the keys were in the glove compartment. A neighbor reported that $200 had been stolen from his vehicle, which was also unlocked. A few hours later, Reichard was stopped driving the stolen truck on Southpointe Boulevard. District Judge Michael Manfredi sent Reichard to the Washington County jail on $15,000 bond.
NORTH STRABANE
Drug bust: William Franklin Hewitt Jr., 54, of North Strabane Township, and Alaina Marie Zgorzeliski, 29, of Prosperity, are each charged by North Strabane police with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hewitt faces additional charges of prohibited possession of a firearm and endangering the welfare of children. According to the criminal complaint, police executed a search warrant at Hewitt’s home at 316 Morganza Road Friday morning. Police said that Hewitt and Zgorzeliski were in a basement bedroom. Hewitt was taken into custody on an unrelated warrant. According to the complaint, police found about 170 stamp bags in the room and a loaded handgun. Police said an elderly woman and Hewitt’s 16-year-old child also live at the residence. District Judge Michael Manfredi sent both Hewitt and Zgorzeliski to the Washington County jail. Hewitt’s bond was set at $65,000, and Zgorzeliski’s was set at $40,000.
