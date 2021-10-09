MONESSEN
Assault alleged: Sade-Jacqueline Smith-Payne, 26, of 323 Oneida St., Monessen, was charged by Monessen police with aggravated assault, simple assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest on Thursday. According to police, about 11 a.m. Sept. 30, Smith-Payne was at District Judge Wayne Vlasic’s office at 303 Riverview Drive. When an officer told Smith-Payne there was a warrant for her arrest, she allegedly ran and kicked an officer while they attempted to arrest her. Smith-Payne is incarcerated in the Westmoreland County Prison.
WAYNESBURG
Man wanted: A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Justine Dane Shipp, 24, of 904 Third St., Menallen Township, who is charged by Waynesburg police with unlawful restraint, endangering the welfare of children, reckless endangerment, false imprisonment, and false imprisonment of a minor. According to police, about 6:30 p.m. Oct. 1, Shipp held his girlfriend and her infant child at knifepoint at a residence in the 300 block of East Franklin Street. Shipp allegedly cut himself with the knife and wiped blood on the woman’s face before fleeing the scene. The woman and child were uninjured.