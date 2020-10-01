FALLOWFIELD
Crash: Two people were taken to a Pittsburgh hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries following a rollover crash on Interstate70 westbound Tuesday night. According to local fire departments that responded to the scene, the car rolled over a few times near mile post 34 about 11 p.m. Two people inside the car were transported by EMS. Followfield and Bentleyville fire departments responded to the scene along with state police.
SOUTH FRANKLIN
Trio charged: Aubrey Sierra Reyna, 21, and Kieara Renee Spears, 29, both of 256 Donnan Ave., Washington, and Cheyenne Ashlee Stamps, 22, of 1136 Weirich Ave., Washington, are each charged by state police with theft, court records show. Police accuse the women of using an unemployment compensation card stolen from a resident of the 900 block of S Bridge Road to make a total of $8,729 in transactions between July 29 and Aug. 7. Stamps is in Washington County jail on $8,000 bond set Tuesday by District Judge Ethan Ward. The other suspects will receive their cases via summonses.