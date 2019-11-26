McDonald
Robbery: charge Raymond Edward Ward Jr., 28, and Lana Rae Blue, 30, both of 217 Valley St., McDonald, were charged with robbery, terroristic threats, theft by unlawful taking, simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment by borough police last week. According to the criminal complaint, on Nov. 13, Ward held a knife to Mario Maslonek’s neck and threatened to cut his throat on North McDonald Street, while Blue said, “He’ll do it. He’ll do it.” Ward took $40 from him while Blue took his iPhone, according to police. They were placed in Washington County jail on $50,000 bond set by District Judge Ethan Ward.
MONESSEN
Woman charged: Kali Janice Rubino, 29, of 372 Pennsylvania Ave., North Charleroi, is charged by state police with crack possession, driving under the influence of alcohol, receiving stolen property and driving with a suspended or revoked license, court records show. The charges stem from a traffic stop of a stolen vehicle about 11:45 p.m. Saturday at Third Street and Reed Avenue. She is free on unsecured bond.
Warrant signed: Elizabeth Shuana Majors, 34, of 321 Main St., Fayette City, is facing charges in Monessen of driving under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident, causing damages to unattended vehicles and criminal mischief, court records show. Police accuse her of driving off after her vehicle struck four parked vehicles in the 600 block of McKee Avenue about 4 a.m. Nov. 16. Police later found her in her vehicle that struck guardrails and became stuck on railroad tracks. A senior district judge signed a warrant Friday for the arrest of Majors.
NORTH STRABANE
Terroristic threats charge: Michael James Stone, 25, of 1059 Overlook Drive, North Franklin Township, was charged with terroristic threats, resisting arrest, harassment, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness by state police Saturday. According to the criminal complaint, Stone was fighting with Meadows Casino employees and security about 1 a.m. Saturday. Police said he shoved three officers and threatened to kill them after being taken into custody. Stone was released after posting $25,000 bond through a professional bondsman.
PETERS
Assault alleged: Jose Gutierrez, 42, of Estates Drive, Peters Township, was charged with simple assault by township police Sunday. According to the criminal complaint, Gutierrez assaulted a woman at his residence about 10 a.m. Sunday when he grabbed her by the hair and threw her down. He was released after posting $25,000 bond through a professional bondsman.
SOUTH STRABANE
Attempted vehicle theft charge: William Joseph Sarasnick, 23, of 670 Wilmington St., Canton Township, was charged with criminal attempt of vehicle robbery, robbery, resisting arrest, simple assault, retail theft and harassment by South Strabane police Friday. According to the criminal complaint, Sarasnick stole $390 worth of tools from the Home Depot on Murtland Avenue, pushing an employee before running out of the store. In the parking lot, he attempted to pull a man out of his pickup truck before state police arrived. Sarasnick then ran and was found hiding under a table in the nearby Eat’n Park. Sarasnick was placed in Washington County jail on $50,000 bond set by District Judge Ethan Ward.
WASHINGTON
Assault alleged: James Edward Emerick, 28, and Cassandra Lee Gelzhiser, 24, both of High Street, Washington, were charged with simple assault by South Strabane police Saturday. According to the criminal complaint, Emerick and Gelzhiser were involved in a physical fight at their residence Saturday morning. They were released after posting $10,000 bond through a professional bondsman.
Endangering welfare of child charge: James Nichol, 24, of Maple Terrace, Washington, was charged with endangering the welfare of children, simple assault and harassment by city police Sunday. According to the criminal complaint, Nichol grabbed a woman at his residence early Sunday morning while she was holding a baby, causing the baby to hit her head off the wall. The baby had a large lump on her forehead. Nichol was placed in the Washington County jail on $25,000 bond set by District Judge Ethan Ward.