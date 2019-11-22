MARIANNA
Assault alleged: James Woods, III, of 6th Street, Marianna, was charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment by state police, Wednesday. According to the criminal complaint, Woods punched and choked his girlfriend at a residence on Oak Street at about 2:30 Wednesday morning. Woods was placed in the Washington County jail on $25,000 bond set by District Judge Ethan Ward.
MCDONALD
Terroristic threats: Josheph Barna, 32, of 341 Valley Street, McDonald, was charged with terroristic threats causing a serious public inconvenience, harassment, disorderly conduct and careless driving by borough police Wednesday. According to the criminal complaint, at about 10 p.m. Tuesday, Barna was attempting to fight a neighbor. Later that night, he was swinging a golf club and threatening neighbors with it. He was placed in the Washington County jail on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Ethan Ward.