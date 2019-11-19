ROBINSON
High-speed chase: Michael Joseph Sweetie, 30, of 623 North St., Robinson Township, was charged with fleeing an officer, driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license, careless driving, reckless driving and failing to stop at a stop sign by McDonald police Sunday. According to the criminal complaint, McDonald police attempted to pull Sweetie’s vehicle over on Donaldson Road for a faulty light. Sweetie led police onto state Route 980 and drove at speeds exceeding 95 mph. He drove to the intersection of Potato Garden Run Road and Washington Road, where he got out of the vehicle and ran on foot into nearby woods. He ultimately surrendered to police. Sweetie was placed in the Washington County jail on $10,000 bond, set by District Judge Gary Havelka.