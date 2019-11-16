DONORA
Theft alleged: Timothy N. Janitor, 31, of 105 Cherry Way, Donora, is charged by borough police with theft and receiving stolen property over allegations he stole $40 from a register in a Uni-Mart, 802 Meldon Ave., about 11:20 p.m. June 28, court records show. District Judge Mark Wilson issued the charges Wednesday in a summons.
EAST FINLEY
Fleeing police: Johnathan Lee Allum, 32, of 125 Fairmont Church Road, East Finley Township, was charged with fleeing from police, reckless driving, careless driving and several additional traffic offenses by state police Wednesday. According to the criminal complaint, shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday, state police attempted to pull Allum over on Oak Springs Road for a faulty brake light and expired registration. Allum led police on a chase with speeds exceeding 70 mph. Allum was committed to Washington County jail on $25,000 bond, set by District Judge Ethan Ward.
MONONGAHELA
Man jailed: Anthony Joseph Dimatteo, 52, of 800 Beech St., Monongahela, is charged by city police with strangulation and simple assault, court records show. Police accuse Dimatteo of choking Denise Kakohut and throwing her to the floor about 10 p.m. Thursday in their residence. He is in Washington County jail on $15,000 bond set by District Judge Gary Havelka.
WASHINGTON
Drug possession: Karen Celeste Miller, 40, of 1236 Overlook Drive, North Franklin Township, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia by state police Wednesday. According to the criminal complaint, police pulled a Jefferey Crompton over at the intersection of Route 40 and South College Street due to a suspended license, and Miller was in the passenger seat. Crompton was asked to exit the vehicle due to his hand movement and “acting in a nervous manner,” and consented to a search of the car. Miller was found to be in possession of 625 baggies of suspected heroin, according to police. She was placed in Washington County jail on $25,000 bond set by District Judge Gary Havelka.