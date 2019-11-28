AMWELL
Assault alleged: Lindsay Roberts, 36, Wilson Ave., Jefferson Township, Greene County, and Terry Marcus Burkhalter, 33, of Craft Road, Amwell Township, were charged with simple assault by state police Tuesday. Burkhalter received additional charges of strangulation and harassment. According to the criminal complaint, police arrived at their shared residence on Craft Road shortly after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to police, a verbal argument turned physical. Roberts is accused of striking Burkhalter in the head with a level, while charging documents say Burkhalter attempted to grab Roberts by the neck and struck her in the head with a beer bottle. Both were released on an unsecured bond.
SMITH
Assault alleged: Lucy Marie Kennedy, 32, of Silver Maple Avenue, Smith Township, was charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct by township police Tuesday. According to the criminal complaint, Kennedy’s boyfriend told police Tuesday night that Kennedy struck him in the face multiple times earlier in the day. Kennedy was released after posting $1,000 bond, set by District Judge Curtis Thompson.
WASHINGTON
Drug bust: Ronald Joseph Gallo, 33, of Duncan Avenue, Washington, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia by the Washington County Drug Task Force on Tuesday. According to the criminal complaint, police served search warrants at Gallo’s home, as well as residences in the 300 block of West Wylie Avenue and in the 1500 block of Jefferson Avenue. Police found 3.5 kilograms of suspected cocaine, seven pounds of suspected marijuana, and nearly $1,800 cash. Gallo was released after posting $50,000 bond, set by District Judge Curtis Thompson.