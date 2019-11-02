CUMBERLAND
Child endangerment: Samantha Jo Mansberry, 34, of East George Street, Carmichaels, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault, harassment and criminal trespass by township police Tuesday. According to the criminal complaint, Mansberry entered a home in the 700 block of south Eighty Eight Rd. Tuesday morning carrying her three month old in a car seat. Once inside the home, she tossed the car seat and struck a man in the face and body. Mansberry was released on an unsecured $1,000 bond, set by District Judge Lee Watson.
FRANKLIN
Stolen gun found: A PennDOT employee located a damaged Ruger revolver on Interstate 79 and took the gun to the state police barracks in Waynesburg. The gun was found to have been stolen out of Washington. Anyone with information about the revolver is asked to call state police at 724-627-6151.