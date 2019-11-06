DONORA
Man jailed: Thomas Joseph Kovalak, 30, of 23 S. McKean Ave., Donora, is charged by borough police with simple assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse him of causing his mother, Dawn Kovalak, to fear for her life and leading a police officer to pepper spray him to take him into custody at his residence about 7:10 p.m. Sunday. He is in Washington County jail on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Mark Wilson.
EAST WASHINGTON
Robbery: Walter Ramon Maryland, 50, of Euclid Avenue, Canonsburg, was charged with robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and simple assault by borough police Nov. 1. According to the criminal complaint, Maryland drove a woman’s vehicle, with her in it, to the Church of the Covenant. Police said he then punched her in the face and ran away with the key to the car. Maryland is in Washington County jail on a bench warrant.
NORTH STRABANE
Assault alleged: Trevor Shane Schuch, 31, of Stubenville, Ohio, was charged with simple assault, reckless endangerment, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct by township police Saturday. According to the criminal complaint, Schuch was kicked out of The Meadows Casino because he was intoxicated. Security attempted to give him a ride to his hotel, and Schuch put the driver in a headlock while the car was in motion. Schuch was released from Washington County jail after posting $5,000 bail through a professional bondsman.
Rostraver
Man charged: Thomas Francis Vrabel, 61, of 498 Franklin Ave., Donora, is charged by township police with making false reports, reckless endangerment and harassment, court records show. Police accuse Vrabel of accusing a juvenile of pulling a knife on him at a fast-food restaurant at 790 Rostraver Rod about 4:15 p.m. Oct. 13. Video surveillance showed Vrabel with the knife, police allege. District Judge Charles Christner issued the charges Friday in a summons.
south strabane
Assault alleged: Dylan James Huseman, 27, of Marigold Lane, Canton Township, was charged with simple assault and reckless endangerment by township police Monday. According to the criminal complaint, Huseman threatened people with a firearm in the parking of a bar in the 600 block of East National Pike on Oct. 29.