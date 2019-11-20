ALLENPORT
Theft alleged: Michael Joseph Hrivnak, 30, of 106 First St., Allenport, is charged by state police with forgery and theft, court records show. He is accused of stealing nine checks, cashing one of them for $46, and four gift cards from a resident of Riverview Street Friday. District Judge Larry Hopkins issued the charges Monday in a summons.
CHARLEROI
Fight leads to charges: Nathaniel Soderholm, 37, of 861 Twilight Hollow Road, Speers, and James Lemon, age unknown, of 111 Pennsylvania Ave., Speers, are each charged by Charleroi Regional police with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct, court records show. The charges stem from police breaking up a fistfight they had in the 500 block of McKean Avenue about 8:45 p.m. Friday. District Judge Larry Hopkins issued the charges Monday by summons.
MONESSEN
Woman jailed: Leah Michelle Jarvis, 30, who has addresses in Monessen and Elizabeth Township, is charged by city police with possessing three stamp bags of heroin when officers assisted in evicting her from Ben Franklin Apartments, 333 Manown St., about 9:45 a.m. Monday, court records show, Jarvis is in Westmoreland County jail on $1,000 bond and unrelated warrants.
NORTH FRANKLIN
Assault alleged: Benjamin Thomas Sakel, 31, of Ash Street, Marianna, was charged with simple assault, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use and harassment by state police Monday. According to the criminal complaint, Sakel punched a woman in the face at the Ramada Inn on West Chestnut Street in North Franklin Township on Monday. Sakel denied hitting the woman, police said. Sakel was placed in the Washington County jail on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Ethan Ward.