CENTERVILLE
Stolen firearms: Gary William Jankowski, 26, of Falcon Lane, Fallowfield Township, and Zakhary Joseph Charles Abbott, 26, of Oak Street, Marianna, were each charged with numerous counts of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle by borough police Monday. According to the criminal complaint, the two men stole a 2001 Ford Excursion, three motorcycles and 36 firearms from a home on Willock Road between Sept. 12 and Sept. 20 while the owner was on vacation. Most of the firearms were recovered, except for two, according to police. Both Jankowski and Abbott were placed in Washington County jail.
DONORA
Assault alleged: Montell Devon Wade, 32, of 121 Blatnik Road, Washington Township, Fayette County, is charged by borough police with simple assault and harassment over allegations he struck a woman in the face about 8:40 p.m. Sunday at Mckean Avenue and Strawberry Way, court records show. Wade is free on $5,000 bond set by District Judge Robert Redlinger.
Man jailed: Christian Alexander Lowe, 28, of West Mifflin, Allegheny County, is charged by borough police with drug possession with intent to deliver and drug possession, court records show. Police accuse Lowe of having four Molly tablets, a bag of crack and $258 when an officer approached him about a warrant about 4:15 p.m. Friday at Seventh St. and Highland Ave. He is in Washington County jail on $25,000 bond set by District Judge Joshua Kanalis.
MONESSEN
Drug case: Andrue Allon Pritchet, 29, of 643 S. 14th St., Monessen, is charged by city police with drug possession with intent to deliver and drug possession stemming from a traffic stop about 11:45 a.m. April 2 at Second St. and Liberty Ave., court records show. Police accuse Pritchet of having 12.75 grams of crack and a large amount of money at the time. A senior district judge issued the charges Friday in a summons.
SMITH
Assault alleged: Stevens Brown III, 39, of Boquet Street, Carnegie, was charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct by township police Saturday. According to the criminal complaint, Brown assaulted his girlfriend Saturday evening at a residence on Smith Township State Road. Police said he strangled her multiple times. Brown was released from the Washington County jail after posting $30,000 bond through a professional bondsman.