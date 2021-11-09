AMWELL
Assault alleged: Nathen Scott Boyd, 18, of 449 Mankey Road, Amwell Township, is charged by state police with strangulation, simple assault and harassment. According to police, Boyd is accused of assaulting and choking his mother about 4:45 p.m. Friday at his home. District Judge Mark Wilson sent Boyd to the Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.
NORTH STRABANE
Child endangerment charge: Amy Rena Jenkins, 34, of 204 McShane St., Canonsburg, is charged by state police with endangering the welfare of a child, driving under the influence, reckless endangerment, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a drug paraphernalia. Police also charged Faith Alaina Frenden, 40, of Hays Street, Pittsburgh, with endangering the welfare of a child and drug possession. According to police, about 5:45 a.m. Sunday, police went to 1360 W. Chestnut St. in Washington following reports of a vehicle crashing into a building. The vehicle left the scene, and police pulled Jenkins over on Interstate 79 northbound near the I-70 interchange. Frenden was a passenger in the car, as was Frenden’s juvenile son, who police said was in a child seat that was not properly secured. Police found suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia in Jenkins’ purse, according to the complaint. District Judge Mark Wilson sent both Jenkins and Frenden to the Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.
SOUTH FRANKLIN
Assault alleged: Matthew Sheets, 39, of 35 Linn Ave., Washington, is charged by state police with aggravated assault and harassment. According to police, at a home in the 20 block of Old Plank Road about 8 p.m. Sunday, Sheets kneed a woman in the face and swung a frying pan at her. District Judge Ethan Ward sent Sheets to the Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.
WASHINGTON
Drug charges: Devon Dausjan Mims Carter, 31, of 607½ Fawcett Ave., McKeesport, is charged by the sheriff’s department with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to police, officers were executing a search warrant in the 1400 block of Allison Avenue about 9 p.m. Nov. 4. Police found Mims Carter with 19 grams of crack cocaine and a digital scale, the complaint states. District Judge Mark Wilson sent him to the Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.