CALIFORNIA
Terroristic threats: Lauren Peak, 35, of California, is charged by California police with terroristic threats and reckless endangerment. According to the criminal complaint, police were called to Peak’s home in the 100 block of Second Street at about 2 p.m. Saturday. Police said that Peak wielded a knife and made threats against two of his relatives. District Judge Michael Manfredi sent Peak to the Washington County jail on $10,000 bond.
SOUTH STRABANE
Terroristic threats: Edward James Kahl, 47, of Girard, Ohio, is charged by South Strabane police with terroristic threats and reckless endangerment. According to the criminal complaint, at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday, Kahl pushed a security guard at Springhill Suites on Trinity Point Drive. Police said he attempted to flee in his vehicle and almost struck three hotel employees. District Judge Michael Manfredi sent Kahl to the Washington County jail on $7,500 bond.
