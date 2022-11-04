EAST WASHINGTON
Robbery: East Washington police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Peter Paul Dott IV, 30, of Pittsburgh, who is charged with robbery, criminal trespassing, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and terroristic threats. According to the criminal complaint, Dott and two unknown men robbed Edward Deems in the hallway outside of his apartment in the 600 block of East Beau Street at about 1:20 a.m. Monday. The other two men, who have not been charged, were allegedly armed with handguns. The three fled when a neighbor came out of their apartment to check on the noise.
WASHINGTON
Assault alleged: Christopher Forcey, 31, of Washington, is charged by Washington police with aggravated assault, simple assault and strangulation. According to the criminal complaint, a fight broke out in the parking lot of the Washington police department between Forcey and Chris Charnik at about noon Wednesday. Charnik told police that Forcey “asked if he believed in God” before Forcey started punching Charnik and jumped on top of him. According to the complaint, Forcey gouged Charnik’s right eye out of its socket. Charnik was transported to Washington Hospital for treatment. District Judge Kelly Stewart sent Forcey to the Washington County jail on $50,000 bond.
