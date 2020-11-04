CANTON
Illegal weapons charge: Justin Eugene Runyon, 22, of 15 Wylie Ave., Avella, was charged by state police with firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence and five traffic summary violations following a traffic stop at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and McClay Road Aug. 24. According to the criminal complaint, police smelled marijuana when they pulled Runyon over. In the vehicle, police allegedly found a pistol, marijuana and a smoking device. Police said Runyon showed signs of impairment while attempting a field sobriety test.
CECIL
Woman charged: Lynda Marie Keller, 58, of Pittsburgh, is charged by township police with driving under the influence, resisting arrest, causing damages to property and fleeing from police, court records show. The charges stem from a traffic stop about 12:30 a.m. Sunday after she crashed her vehicle into a hillside at Ciaffoni and O’Hare roads. Keller is free on $25,000 bond set by District Judge Jesse Pettit.
Man charged: Dennis Lee Brown Jr., 23, of Oakdale, is charged by township police with fleeing from police and reckless endangerment stemming from a traffic stop about 11:35 a.m. Saturday at Nine Eighty and Chartiers Run roads, court records show. Brown is free on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Jesse Pettit.
DONORA
Man jailed: Richard Alan Cameron Jr., 31, of 725 Heslep Ave., Donora, is charged by borough police with simple assault, harassment and making terroristic threats, court records show. Police accuse Cameron of pushing Lisa Meehan down stairs and kicking a car about 9:30 a.m. Monday at his residence. He is in Washington County jail on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Mark Wilson.
WASHINGTON
Man jailed: Lloyd Eugene Tysh Woods, 24, of Maple Terrace, Washington, is charged by city police with simple assault and reckless endangerment, court records show. Police accuse Woods of waving a sword at his girlfriend, Aerial Sacco, while she held a baby in their residence about 10:20 p.m. Monday. District Judge Gary Havelka sent Woods to Washington County jail on $10,000 bond.
Assault alleged: Christopher Wayne Nimal, 51, of 154 N. College St., Washington, was charged by city police with indecent assault and harassment following an incident at his residence Aug. 31. According to the criminal complaint, Nimal was sitting with his female caregiver when he allegedly touched her inappropriately.
Burglary charge: Jordan M. Dudley, 32, of 341 Locust Ave., Washington, was charged by city police with burglary, theft and loitering and prowling at night after he allegedly broke into a residence at 21 W. Spruce St., Oct. 17. According to the criminal complaint, the female resident woke up to Dudley breaking into her house through a window in her bedroom. Dudley allegedly took her cellphone before trying to break into another window of the house and fleeing the scene.