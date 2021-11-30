CALIFORNIA
Assault alleged: Derrick Austin, 32, of 2955 W. 29th St., Brooklyn, N.Y., is charged by California police with strangulation and simple assault. According to police, about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Austin choked his girlfriend at a home in the 50 block of Temperance Way. District Judge James Saieva sent Austin to Washington County jail on $15,000 bond.
WASHINGTON
Crash and assault charge: Ashley Amanda Lomax, 33, of 251 Meldon Ave., Donora, is charged by Washington police with reckless endangerment, simple assault, terroristic threats and endangering the welfare of a child. According to police, Lomax intentionally struck a vehicle near the area of Osage Alley and Burton Avenue about 3 p.m. Saturday. Lomax got out of her vehicle with a knife and threatened to kill the woman in the passenger seat of the car, the complaint states. The driver knocked the knife out of Lomax’s hand and held her down until police arrived. A 5-month-old child was in the vehicle with Lomax, and two children about 9 years old were in the car Lomax hit. Police found a beer can in the cupholder of Lomax’s vehicle. District Judge James Saieva sent Lomax to Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.