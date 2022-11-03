CARROLL
False Reports: Michael Anthony Wilhelm, 34, of Carroll Township, is charged by Carroll Township police with harassment and making false reports. According to the criminal complaint, the evening of Oct. 28 Wilhelm made multiple calls to 911 claiming there were people in his home making threats. Police found the reports to be unfounded. Wilhelm was charged via summons.
