CANTON
Assault alleged: Sandra Lynn Sheppard, 38, of 181 Barnett St., Canton, and Kayden Karter Weister, 22, of 318 Festival Road, were each charged with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct following a domestic dispute last week at Sheppard’s residence. Sheppard, who is an aunt of Weister’s wife, allegedly argued with Weister before striking him several times in the neck and jaw, according to the criminal complaint. Police said Weister also struck Sheppard in the neck and chest. Police said Weister was taken by ambulance to Washington Hospital, where he was treated for a neck sprain.
CANONSBURG
Theft alleged: Ben Weber, 19, of 519 Highfield Ave., Canonsburg, was charged with theft after he allegedly took a lost wallet and cellphone from a cart at Shop ’n Save on West Pike Street July 31. Police said the victims asked Weber, an employee who was collecting carts, if he had seen the phone and wallet. He allegedly told them he hadn’t before police discovered video footage that allegedly showed him stealing them.