NEW EAGLE
Sexual assault: David Harry Beattie, 45, of South Franklin Township is charged by Monongahela police with statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors. According to the criminal complaint, Beattie began sexually assaulting a 10-year-old juvenile at a home in New Eagle in 2016. Court records indicate there were multiple encounters between Beattie and the child between 2016 and 2019. District Judge Louis McQuillan sent Beattie to the Washington County jail without bond.
