NORTH BELLE VERNON
Pair facing charges: Raheen Ducker, 41, of 1024 Fallowfield Ave., and Michelle Renee Rose, 52, of 114 Maple Ave., both of Charleroi, are each charged by borough police with trademark counterfeiting, conspiracy and theft, court records show. Police accuse them of passing a counterfeit $100 bill to make a $32 purchase about 4 a.m. Nov. 11 at a 7-Eleven, 3 Fayette St. District Judge Charles Christner signed warrants Wednesday for their arrests.
WASHINGTON
Assault alleged: Shaun McGavitt, 41, of 740 1/2 Donnan Ave., Washington, is charged by city police with simple assault over allegations he threw a cellphone at Ashley Ornelas, injuring her jaw about 10:30 p.m. Monday, court records show. District Judge Eric Glenn Porter sent McGavitt to Washington County jail on $10,000 bond.