NORTH CHARLEROI
Witness intimidation charge: Raymond Herbert Grayson III, 24, of 715 Center Ave., North Charleroi, is charged by Charleroi Regional Police with 22 felony counts of witness intimidation and 22 misdemeanors for obstruction. According to police, Grayson made multiple calls from Washington County jail asking the victim of an aggravated assault case to change her story and drop the charges against him. He also asked her to not appear at his preliminary hearing Aug. 12. District Judge Eric Porter sent Grayson to Washington County jail on $50,000 bond.