SOUTH FRANKLIN
Drug arrest: Seth Ryan Wright, 18, of 4 Old Oaks Road, South Franklin Township, is charged by state police with drug possession with intent to deliver and drug possession, court records show. The charges stem from a search of his residence about 6 a.m. May 28 that allegedly produced 423 grams of marijuana and cannabis products. Wright is free on $50,000 bond set Tuesday by District Judge Ethan Ward.
WASHINGTON
Assault alleged: Travis I. Crawford, 30, of 112 Woodland Ave., Washington, is charged by city police with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment, court records show. Police accuse Crawford of striking David Mitchell in the face several times about 12:40 a.m. Friday in their residence. Crawford is free on $5,000 bond set by District Judge Michael L. Manfredi.