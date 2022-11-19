CECIL
Gun charges: Anthony Manuel Rodriguez Nieves, 25, of Cecil Township, is charged by Cecil police with prohibited possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property and firearms not to be carried without a license. According to the criminal complaint, someone called 911 at about 8:40 p.m. Nov. 16 to report a suspicious vehicle parked at the soccer fields at Reserve Drive. Nieves was in the passenger seat, and police discovered a stolen handgun in his possession, according to the complaint. The gun had been reported stolen out of Florida. District Judge James Saieva sent Nieves to the Washington County jail on $75,000 bond.
