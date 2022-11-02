EAST WASHINGTON
Assault alleged: Jeffrey Grey, 26, of East Washington, is charged by East Washington police with strangulation, simple assault and terroristic threats. According to the criminal complaint, police were called to Grey’s apartment in the 400 block of East Chestnut Street at about 11:20 a.m. Monday. Police said that Grey struck his girlfriend in the face and choked her. When she called 911, Grey allegedly threatened to kill her, according to the complaint. District Judge Michael Manfredi sent Grey to the Washington County jail on $15,000 bond.
(0) comments
