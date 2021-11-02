CUMBERLAND
Assault alleged: Phillip Stanger, 35, of 33 Sixth St., Centerville, is charged by Cumberland police with burglary and simple assault. According to police, at about 3 a.m. Saturday, Stanger kicked in the door of a residence in the 200 block of Randolph Street and assaulted a woman. Police said he punched her in the face and struck her in the arm with a baseball bat. District Judge David Balint sent Stanger to the Greene County Prison on $25,000 bond.
SOUTH FRANKLIN
Fleeing arrest: Wayne Eugene Whipkey, 51, of 449 Quiet Dell Road, Aleppo, is charged by state police with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, resisting arrest, driving under the influence and several traffic violations. According to police, at about 11 p.m. Sunday, police attempted to pull Whipkey over near the intersection of Mounts Road and Park Avenue after he failed to use a turn signal and was weaving between lanes. Police said he sped away and exceeded 60 mph. The chase ended on Route 221, according to police. District Judge Mark Wilson sent Whipkey to the Washington County jail on $5,000 bond.