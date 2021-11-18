FINLEYVILLE
Assault alleged: Jeremy Jones, 37, of 3101 School Place, Finleyville, is charged by Monongahela police with strangulation and simple assault. According to police, Jones strangled his wife at his residence about 10 p.m. Sunday. District Judge Gary Havelka sent Jones to the Washington County jail on $10,000 bond.
PETERS
Terroristic threats charge: Patricia Allison Levis, 49, of 307 Walnut Drive, Peters Township, is charged by Peters police with terroristic threats and simple assault. According to police, Levis brandished a large kitchen knife during an argument with her husband at her home about 6:30 p.m. Nov. 10. District Judge Michael Manfredi released Levis on an unsecured $10,000 bond.