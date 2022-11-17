HOUSTON
Terroristic threats: Sean Bernarding, 50, of 218 E. Grant St., Houston, is charged by Houston police with terroristic threats, harassment, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief. According to the criminal complaint, at about 1:30 p.m. Nov. 8, Bernarding was outside threatening the lives of his next door neighbors, who were not home at the time. According to the complaint, the threats were preceded by several months of disputes between Bernarding and his neighbors. District Judge James Saieva sent Bernarding to the Washington County jail on $10,000 bond.
