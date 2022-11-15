NORTH STRABANE
Burglary: Joshua Wayne Skirble, 30, of Canonsburg, is charged by North Strabane Township police with burglary, criminal trespassing, possession of an instrument of a crime and theft by unlawful taking. According to the criminal complaint, Skirble broke into the Burger King on Meadowlands Boulevard multiple times since Nov. 6 and stole more than $2,000. Police said Skirble had recently been fired from his job at the restaurant. According to the complaint, police caught Skirble attempting to break in to the restaurant at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. District Judge Mark Wilson sent Skirble to the Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.
