NORTH FRANKLIN
Fraud alleged: A Florida couple was charged by state police with access device fraud after they allegedly tried to purchase more than $2,500 worth of merchandise from Rural King with a fraudulent credit card Wednesday afternoon, according to criminal complaints. Ledy Laura De La Osa, 29, and Hermes Garcia Perez, 41, both of Homestead, Fla., were charged with three counts of access device fraud after attempting to make the purchases with a fraudulent Rural King credit card, the complaint said. De La Osa was additionally charged with giving a false identification to law enforcement after she allegedly gave them a South Carolina driver’s license with the name Jessica Cahoon.
Domestic disturbance: Jessie Elise Blakeslee, 33, of 380 Hancock St., Washington, and Marc Corio, 35, of 1017 Maple Ave., West Alexander, were each charged by state police with simple assault, criminal mischief, harassment and disorderly conduct after they allegedly fought at her residence Wednesday night. According to the criminal complaint, Corio arrived at Blakeslee’s residence about 11:30 p.m. and they began to argue. She pushed him outside before he pushed her into a door frame, causing her to hit her head and fall to the floor, the complaint said. Corio is accused of grabbing her neck and choking her, before punching her car and leaving a dent. He was additionally charged with strangulation. Blakeslee allegedly grabbed Corio, scratched him and ripped his shit. She then hit him with a statue before using the statue to break his vehicle’s taillight and rear windshield, according to the complaint.
WASHINGTON
Disturbance alleged: City police charged an unidentified Washington man with terroristic threats, false identification to police, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct after he allegedly was shouting and flipping tables at the Fifty Yard Line bar on Henderson Avenue Tuesday night. Police said the man, whom they listed as John Doe, gave them the wrong name and refused to provide his correct identity after allegedly threatening an employee there. Police said the man also threatened to assault and kill Officer Jordan Faust, according to the criminal complaint. As of Thursday, police had not confirmed the suspect’s identity.