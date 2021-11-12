SMITH
Assault alleged: Clifford Eugene Bennett, 31, of 5011 Squires Manor Lane, Library, is charged by Smith Township police with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and institutional vandalism. Police went to a home in the 200 block of Charles Street about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday after Bennett was alleged to be “breaking everything inside the house,” the complaint states. Police said Bennett was not allowed at the home due to a protection from abuse order. He allegedly became combative after being handcuffed and cut the arresting officer’s hand, according to the complaint. District Judge Joshua Kanalis sent Bennett to Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.