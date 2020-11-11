BUFFALO
Dog killed: Gary A. Bielski, 50, of 21 Crothers Station Road, Buffalo Township, is charged by state police with aggravated cruelty to animals, tampering with evidence and animal cruelty, court records show. Police accuse Bielski of killing his neighbor’s dog with a shotgun and then burying it on his property June 28. District Judge Ethan Ward signed a warrant Monday for Bielski’s arrest.
MONESSEN
Man wanted: Jahleel Adrian Kimbo, 26, of 651 S. 14th St., Monessen, is charged by city police with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, making terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, simple assault and harassment, court records show. Police accuse him of placing a kitchen knife to the neck of his girlfriend, Shrema Bedillion, and forcing her head into a sink while it was being filled with water about 8:45 a.m. Monday. Kimbo is wanted on a warrant signed by District Judge Wayne Vlasic.
PETERS
Man charged: Nicholas Casacchia, 63, of Imperial, is charged by township police with indecent exposure and open lewdness over allegations he exposed himself to a woman walking on Arrowhead Trail between Valley Brook and Brush Run roads about 3:30 p.m. Sept 5, court records show. Police filed the charges Monday before District Judge Jesse Pettit.
ROSTRAVER
Theft alleged: Shari Lynn Populo, 34, of 216 McKean Ave., Donora, is charged by township police with felony theft and receiving stolen property, court records show. Police accuse Populo of stealing $4,613 while working at a KFC, 865 Rostraver Road, between Sept. 22 and 26. District Judge Wayne Vlasic issued the charges Monday in a summons.