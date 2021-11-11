NORTH STRABANE

Child endangerment charge: George E. Chappell Jr., 41, of 800 E. Main St., Monongahela, and Jenee Lynn Reynier, 32, of 212 Bench Ave., Canton Township, are both charged by North Strabane police with a felony for endangering the welfare of a child. Reynier was also charged with tampering with evidence and resisting arrest, and Chappell was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. According to police, Chappell and Reynier were found asleep in a car in the parking lot of the Sheetz at 2401 Washington Road about 3:20 a.m. Wednesday. In the back seat, police found Reynier’s 1-and-a-half-year-old child, along with a box containing drug paraphernalia, court documents state. Police discovered a warrant for Chappell’s arrest for failing to appear in a Pittsburgh court for a fraud charge. District Judge Michael Manfredi sent both Reynier and Chappell to Washington County jail on $45,000 bond.

SOUTH FRANKLIN

Fleeing police charge: Kevin Kiskadden, 58, of 210 Pettit Road, Amwell Township, is charged by state police with endangering the welfare of a child, flight to avoid apprehension, fleeing an officer and driving with a suspended license. According to police, a trooper tried to pull Kiskadden over on Pettit Road about 12:15 p.m. Nov. 6 on multiple warrants. Police said Kiskadden initially sped away, but then got out of the car and ran into a wooded area. Kiskadden’s 5-year-old grandson was also in the car, according to police. According to court records, Kiskadden has yet to be arraigned on the charges.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In