NORTH STRABANE
Child endangerment charge: George E. Chappell Jr., 41, of 800 E. Main St., Monongahela, and Jenee Lynn Reynier, 32, of 212 Bench Ave., Canton Township, are both charged by North Strabane police with a felony for endangering the welfare of a child. Reynier was also charged with tampering with evidence and resisting arrest, and Chappell was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. According to police, Chappell and Reynier were found asleep in a car in the parking lot of the Sheetz at 2401 Washington Road about 3:20 a.m. Wednesday. In the back seat, police found Reynier’s 1-and-a-half-year-old child, along with a box containing drug paraphernalia, court documents state. Police discovered a warrant for Chappell’s arrest for failing to appear in a Pittsburgh court for a fraud charge. District Judge Michael Manfredi sent both Reynier and Chappell to Washington County jail on $45,000 bond.
SOUTH FRANKLIN
Fleeing police charge: Kevin Kiskadden, 58, of 210 Pettit Road, Amwell Township, is charged by state police with endangering the welfare of a child, flight to avoid apprehension, fleeing an officer and driving with a suspended license. According to police, a trooper tried to pull Kiskadden over on Pettit Road about 12:15 p.m. Nov. 6 on multiple warrants. Police said Kiskadden initially sped away, but then got out of the car and ran into a wooded area. Kiskadden’s 5-year-old grandson was also in the car, according to police. According to court records, Kiskadden has yet to be arraigned on the charges.