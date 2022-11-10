CANTON

Assault alleged: Aric Conan Mueller, 48, of Hazelhurst, Miss., is charged by state police with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, simple assault and harassment. According to the criminal complaint, police were called to ATI Specialty Rolled Products at 500 Green St. at about 2 p.m. Tuesday. Mueller, a truck driver, allegedly got into a physical fight with Robert Rondinelli, 72, an ATI employee. According to the complaint, Mueller punched Rondinelli, causing him to fall and hit his head off the pavement. Rondinelli was transported to Allegheny General Hospital via ambulance. According to police, he suffered a brain bleed and a skull fracture. District Judge Curtis Thompson sent Mueller to the Washington County jail on $80,000 bond.

