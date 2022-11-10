CANTON
Assault alleged: Aric Conan Mueller, 48, of Hazelhurst, Miss., is charged by state police with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, simple assault and harassment. According to the criminal complaint, police were called to ATI Specialty Rolled Products at 500 Green St. at about 2 p.m. Tuesday. Mueller, a truck driver, allegedly got into a physical fight with Robert Rondinelli, 72, an ATI employee. According to the complaint, Mueller punched Rondinelli, causing him to fall and hit his head off the pavement. Rondinelli was transported to Allegheny General Hospital via ambulance. According to police, he suffered a brain bleed and a skull fracture. District Judge Curtis Thompson sent Mueller to the Washington County jail on $80,000 bond.
SOUTH STRABANE
Gun charges: Marcus Sean Kramer, 25, of Washington, is charged by state police with prohibited possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a controlled substance and several traffic violations. According to the criminal complaint, at about 11:30 a.m. Monday, police attempted to pull over Kramer on Interstate 79 westbound for speeding. Police initially lost sight of him but stopped him at the intersection of East Beau Street and Trinity Point Drive. Police said a gun was in the vehicle, and Kramer told police he found the gun in an abandoned home. According to the complaint, there were two juveniles in the vehicle with the suspect. District Judge Michael Manfredi sent Kramer to the Washington County jail on $100,000 bond.
