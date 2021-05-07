CANTON
Woman charged: Cortney N. Kelley, 29, of 117 Castle Road, Canton Township, is charged by the state attorney general’s office with insurance fraud and theft, court records show. Kelley is accused of reporting more than $3,000 in damages to her vehicle to Progressive Insurance Co. in November when the damages occurred before she reinstated her policy. District Judge James Saieva Jr. released Kelley Wednesday on $10,000 unsecured bond.
MONESSEN
Man charged: Jonah Ronald Santo, 20, of 1223 Knox Ave., Monessen, is charged by city police with possession of a firearm without a license and possession of prescription narcotics stemming from a traffic stop about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Reed Avenue, court records show. District Judge Wayne Vlasic released Santo on $2,500 unsecured bond.
ROSTRAVER
Assaults alleged: Jeremiah E. Roberts, 27, and Felicia Dugan, 26, both of 17 Nottingham Drive, Rostraver Township, are each charged by township police with simple assault and harassment stemming from a domestic violence complaint about 10:40 a.m. Wednesday in their residence. Dugan also is charged in the case with strangulation. Both are free on unsecured bonds set by District Judge Charles Christner.