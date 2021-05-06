AMWELL
Man jailed: Bradley Martin Clark, 43, of 362 Van Kirk Ridge Road, Amwell Township, is charged by state police with child endangerment, simple assault and harassment, court records show. Police accuse Clark of striking a 14-year-old.0 with a shovel near his residence about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. District Judge Ethan Ward sent Clark to Washington County jail on $10,000 bond.
EAST WASHINGTONThreats alleged: Christopher Jazbinsek, 34, of Glenshaw, is charged by borough police with making terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment, court records show. Police accuse him of threatening to kill and punch his girlfriend in a residence in the 100 block of Christman Avenue about 10 p.m. Tuesday. He is free on $10,000 bond set by District Judge Mark Wilson.
INDEPENDENCEMan charged: Dalton Lawrence Nelson, 26, of 624 Mt. Hope Ridge Road, Independence Township, is charged by McDonald police with felony child endangerment, court records show. Police accuse him of allowing a 3-year-old child in his care to wander naked from his residence along a busy road about noon April 27. District Judge Ethan Ward issued the charge Tuesday in a summons.
ROSTRAVERDrug case: Derrick Dshaun Caraway, 32, of 536 Second St., California, is charged by state police with drug possession with intent to deliver and drug possession, court records show. Police accuse Caraway of having 305 grams of marijuana and more than $2,200 during a traffic stop about 5 p.m. Tuesday at Route 51 and Interstate 70. District Judge Charles Christner issued the charges in a summons.
WEST BETHLEHEMMan jailed: Christopher Leaf Anthony, 24, of Rush, Colo., is charged by state police with intimidation of a witness and trespassing, court records show. Police accuse him of visiting the Moore Lane residence of his former girlfriend about 8:40 p.m. Sunday in violation of a court order. District Judge Robert Redlinger ordered Anthony to be held in Washington County jail on $10,000 bond.