WAYNESBURG
Weapons charge: An inmate at SCI-Greene faces charges in connection with the assault last month of another inmate. Jermany Akeem Dorsey was arrested April 4, accused of hitting Robert Washington with two combination locks tied together with stereo wire, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday. According to the complaint, a corrections officer had to use pepper spray to stop the assault, and the homemade weapon was confiscated. Dorsey was charged with simple assault, aggravated assault, procurement of a weapon, making repairs/selling an offensive weapon and harassment. A formal arraignment is scheduled for June 27.