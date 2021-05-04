CALIFORNIA
Burglary charge: Christopher Flock, 43, of 131 Wood St., California, was charged by borough police with burglary, criminal trespass, theft and receiving stolen property following an incident Friday morning at a residence in the 100 block of Liberty Street. Three women who were at the apartment about 11:37 a.m. told police that Flock, who was unknown to them, entered their apartment and stole two laptops, a charger, a wallet, a projector screen, clothing, liquor, a book bag and a lamp. Police said the wallet had a tracker in it, and police were able to locate the stolen items and return them. When police made contact with Flock, he matched the victims’ description and that of video surveillance. Flock was arraigned Friday by District Judge James Saieva and jailed on $35,000 bond.
ELCO
Endangerment charge: Mason Stephen White, 21, of 320 Main St., Richeyville, was charged by RESA Regional Police with recklessly endangering another person, and two counts each of criminal mischief and disorderly conduct following an incident April 24 at a home in the 200 block of Cleveland Street. According to the criminal complaint, White was asked to leave the residence by both the resident and police. White eventually left but later returned and allegedly threw a piece of concrete through the resident’s bedroom window while the resident was sleeping, the complaint said.
HANOVER
Megan’s Law offense: James P. Mitchell, 56, of Follansbee, W.Va., was charged by township police with failure to verify his address. According to the criminal complaint, Mitchell is a tier-3 sex offender who works in Hanover Township, but failed to register with Pennsylvania in the allotted time frame required by Megan’s Law. When police investigated, they discovered Mitchell wasn’t in registration compliance in West Virginia either.
NORTH STRABANE
Assault alleged: Thomas John Woods Jr., 38, of Tarentum, was charged by state police with two counts of terroristic threats, two counts of simple assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and harassment following an incident at the Meadows Casino about 11:07 p.m. Saturday. Woods was at the H Lounge when he shoved a male and female guest, according to the criminal complaint. Two security officers tried to stop him, but Woods allegedly hit one of them in the head twice and punched the other in the face, the complaint said. He also allegedly shoved a table over before police were able to detain him. The complaint said Woods resisted and struggled against police, while threatening to rape and kill the two troopers. Woods was arraigned Sunday morning by District Judge James Saieva and jailed on $25,000 bond.
Assault alleged: Angela Marie Kelly, of 1475 Yorktown Drive, Lawrence, was charged by township police with burglary, aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment, accused of breaking into her ex-husband’s house Saturday and attacking his girlfriend. According to the criminal complaint, Kelly told police she went to pick up her children at 8 a.m., but her ex-husband, whom police did not identify in the complaint, had taken them to Kelly’s mother’s home. About 9:23 a.m., Kelly went to his home, knowing that he wasn’t there but that his girlfriend, Krista Almo, would be. Kelly was not welcomed inside, but she entered anyway and punched Almo multiple times, grabbed her hair and scratched her, court documents state. Almo was treated for injuries at Canonsburg Hospital. Kelly was arraigned by District Judge James Saieva Saturday afternoon and jailed on $20,000 bond.
UNION TOWNSHIP
Assault alleged: Hannah Mae Davidson, 22, of 1591 Lone Pine Road, was charged by Monongahela police with terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment following a large fight that broke out at The Dust Bowl, 3904 Finleyville Elrama Road, about 10 p.m. April 17. According to the criminal complaint, Davidson struck Eva Wittler in the face with a beer bottle before punching her in the face multiple times, grabbing her hair and slamming her head off an ATV. Davidson then attempted to go after Eva again with a large glass bottle, the complaint said. Wittler was treated at St. Clair Hospital for a concussion and an eye contusion.
WASHINGTON
Robbery charge: Nicole Courson, 35, of 214 S. Shady Ave., was charged by city police with two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery, theft, receiving stolen property, aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment after she allegedly stole her ex-boyfriend’s car early Thursday. Courson met her ex-boyfriend, Jerad Cypher, about 12:03 a.m. outside of a convenience store on Jefferson Avenue, according to the criminal complaint. Two other unknown people were also present, police said. Courson allegedly got into the driver’s seat of Cypher’s vehicle, and the other two were in the rear seats when they drove to a nearby restaurant. Courson and an unknown man are accused of punching Cypher multiple times before leaving him in the parking lot and driving away in his car. Cypher walked to a drugstore, and was transported by ambulance to Washington Hospital, the complaint states.
Assault charge: Wilco Lee McClain, 26, of 114 Charles St., was charged by city police with simple assault after he allegedly assaulted a fellow inmate at the Washington County jail April 12. According to the criminal complaint, McClain followed Mark Anton into his cell, kicked him into a corner and punched him in the face multiple times, cutting Anton’s nose and causing multiple facial fractures. Anton was transported to Washington Hospital for his injuries. The incident was captured on surveillance cameras, the complaint states.
WEST BETHLEHEM
Witness intimidation alleged: Christopher Leaf Anthony of Colorado, was charged by state police with two counts of intimidating a witness and defiant trespass after he allegedly went to his ex-girlfriend’s home on Moore Lane Sunday night. According to the criminal complaint, Anthony arrived at the woman’s home about 8:40 p.m. and started banging on the front door and yelling for her. Police said the woman was afraid of him and hid in the garage. After about 25 minutes and just before police arrived, Anthony allegedly fled. The woman told police that in March Anthony broke into her home and assaulted her, the complaint states. She told police a preliminary hearing in that case is scheduled for Wednesday.