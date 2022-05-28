NORTH FRANKLIN
Officer assault: Tracy Ann Rosensteel, 50, of Nimick Avenue, Monaca, is charged by state police with assault on a law enforcement officer, simple assault, trespassing and resisting arrest. According to court records, police were dispatched to the 1600 block of Ridgewood Drive at about 7 p.m. Thursday. Rosensteel ignored police orders to leave the property, and kicked a trooper twice in the groin while he attempted to remove her, court documents state. District Judge Gary Havelka sent Rosensteel to the Washington County jail on $10,000 bond.
WASHINGTON
Assault alleged: Devaughn Johnson, 31, of Duncan Avenue, Washington, is charged by city police with aggravated assault, strangulation, simple assault and harassment. According to court records, Johnson pulled a woman by the hair and choked her at an apartment in the 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue, shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday. District Judge Kelly Stewart sent Johnson to the Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.