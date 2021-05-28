CANONSBURG
Theft alleged: Tiffany Marie Davis, 34, of 22 E. Pitt St., Canonsburg, is charged by borough police with theft and access device fraud, court records show. Police accuse her of stealing a neighbor’s credit card and using it to steal $2,786 between February and April. District Judge James Saieva Jr. issued the charges Thursday in a summons.
CHARTIERS
Man jailed: Jean-Henry Yandel, 42, of 423 Burton Ave., Washington, is charged by township police with making terroristic threats and criminal mischief, court records show. Police accuse him of threatening to shoot up a woman’s apartment and causing $500 in damages to her vehicle in the 500 block of Pike Street about 1 a.m. Thursday. District Judge James Saieva Jr. sent Yandel to Washington County jail on $10,000 bond.