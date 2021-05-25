UNION
Man jailed: Glenn Michael Davis, 56, of Pittsburgh, is charged by Monongahela police with aggravated assault, strangulation and reckless endangerment, court records show. Police accuse him of kicking and choking Noreen Bobel in a residence in the 6000 block of Library Road about 2:15 a.m. Saturday. District Judge Ethan Ward sent Davis to Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.
WASHINGTON
Assault alleged: Joshua lan Ashbaugh, 35, of 270 Allison Ave., Washington, is charged by city police with robbery and simple assault, court records show. Police accuse Ashbaugh of striking Andrew Dzura several times in the head before stealing his cellphone about 10 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Chestnut Street. District Judge Ethan Ward sent Ashbaugh to Washington County jail on $10,000 bond.
Greene County
Burglary reported: State police in Waynesburg reported a building owned by a Waynesburg man on East Roy Furman Highway was broken into by prying the north sliding door partially open on May 8. The suspect stole equipment and tools totaling $5,982. Anyone with information should call state police at 724-627-6151.