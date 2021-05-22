BENTLEYVILLE
Man charged: Ebeneezer Megles, 34, of 307 Sheppard Ave., North Charleroi, is charged by borough police with aggravated indecent assault of a child, court records show. Megels is accused of having unlawful contact with a 4-year-old boy in a residence in the 300 block of Beallsville Road in a complaint filed April 14. District Judge Curtis Thompson issued the charge Thursday in a summons.
BUFFALO
Drug arrest: Brian Lee Jones, 44, of 1170 S. Sunset Beach Road, Buffalo Township, is charged by state police with drug possession with intent to deliver and drug possession, court records show. Jones is accused of having LSD and more than 700 grams of marijuana during a state parole compliance check of his residence about 9:30 a.m. Thursday. District Judge Ethan Ward sent Jones to Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.
NEW EAGLE
Pair charged: Zachary Thomas Burris and Erika Lee Baker, both 33 and of 135 Union St., New Eagle, are each charged by Monongahela police with drug possession with intent to deliver and drug possession, court records show. Police accuse them of having several bricks of heroin when officers went to their residence to serve a warrant about 8:45 p.m. Thursday. District Judge Ethan Ward sent Burris to Washington County jail on $25,000 bond. District Judge Mark Wilson jailed Baker on $10,000 bond.