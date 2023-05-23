CALIFORNIA
Arson: Tina Koskoski, 55, of California, is charged by California police with arson and criminal mischief. According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the Riverwood Apartments in the 100 block of Wood Street for a fire alarm shortly before 1 p.m. May 2. Police found the smell of smoke originating from the kitchen of an apartment. According to the complaint, the stove burners had been left on and were covered with playing cards and a plastic dip bowl. Police said Koskoski admitted to intentionally leaving the items on the stove with the intent of starting a fire.
