CANTON
Man charged: Jacob Allen Wiley, 19, of 1157 Wilmington St., Canton Township, is charged by state police with propulsion of missiles onto a roadway, propelling missiles onto vehicles, corruption of minors, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse him and an 11-year-old male of throwing rocks onto Interstate 70 near Green Street May 14, 16 and 17, damaging three vehicles. District Judge James Saieva Jr. issued the charges Wednesday in a summons.
SMITH
Assault alleged: Cameron Scott Bertolotti, 21, of 35 Mount View Drive, Hanover Township, is charged by Smith Township police with making terroristic threats, simple assault, possession of a small amount of cocaine, harassment and disorderly conduct, court records show. Police accuse him of striking and threatening to kill his girlfriend about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday in a residence in the 1000 block of Langeloth Road. District Judge Ethan Ward sent Bertolotti to Washington County jail on $25,000 bond.