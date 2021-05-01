CHARLEROI
Assault alleged: David Enrique Romano Feliciano, 22, of 902 11th St., Charleroi, is charged by Charleroi Regional police with strangulation, simple assault and harassment, court records show. Police accuse him of shoving his girlfriend to the floor and choking her at his home about 5 p.m. April 22. District Judge Eric Glenn Porter signed a warrant last week for Feliciano’s arrest.
FINLEYVILLE
Jailed in assault: Hunter Logan Carlson, 30, of Elm Street, Monessen, is charged by Monongahela police with aggravated assault, strangulation, making terroristic threats and reckless endangerment, court records show. Police accuse him of severely assaulting his girlfriend about 11:45 p.m. Thursday at her home on Circle Drive. District Judge James Saieva Jr. sent Carlson to Washington County jail on $35,000 bond.
WASHINGTON
Man jailed: Benjamin Alexander Jenkins, 30, of 84 W. Wheeling St., Washington, is charged by city police with burglary, trespassing, theft, receiving stolen property and driving under the influence of alcohol, court records show. Police accuse him of entering two homes in the 30 block of Oregon St. and stealing a man’s car about 3:15 a.m. Thursday. District Judge Robert Redlinger sent Jenkins to Washington County jail on $10,000 bond.