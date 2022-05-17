FALLOWFIELD
Assault alleged: Jacob Michael Jones, 21, of 480 Bentleyville Road, Fallowfield Township, is charged by state police with strangulation, terroristic threats, simple assault and reckless endangerment. According to the criminal complaint, Jones punched and choked his girlfriend at his residence shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday. Police said that he allegedly pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her. Jones was released after posting $50,000 bond through a professional bondsman.
NORTH FRANKLIN
Assault alleged: Jory Micah Peterson, 38, of 212 Springfield Ave., Washington, is charged by state police with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to the criminal complaint, police were called to the 300 block of West Maiden Street at about 1 p.m. Friday for a domestic incident. Police said Peterson would not let police into the home, and is accused of biting a trooper’s hand. District Judge John Bruner sent Peterson to the Washington County jail on $50,000 bond.