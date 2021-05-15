CANONSBURG
Trespass alleged: Christopher Daniel Taylor, 32, of Hooks Lane, Canonsburg, was charged by borough police with criminal trespass and criminal mischief following a domestic incident Thursday afternoon at Valley View Terrace. According to the criminal complaint, Taylor kicked in the door of an apartment where his wife and children were staying and punched out the screen door before fleeing the scene.
CHARLEROI
DUI alleged: A Pittsburgh man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol after getting his vehicle stuck on railroad tracks in Charleroi early Thursday. Charleroi Regional police charged Jeremy Richard Moree, 26, with DUI, disorderly conduct and three traffic summary violations after they found his car, which was occupied by the driver and a passenger, stuck on the tracks at Fourth Street and Liberty Avenue about 12:27 a.m. Police said they called to stop all train traffic in the area
CHARTIERS
Unauthorized use alleged: Michael Zilla, 42, of Leechburg, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle after allegedly refusing to return a friend’s vehicle that he borrowed last month. According to the criminal complaint, Zilla borrowed the vehicle April 4 from a township resident. After the owner repeatedly asked for the car back, Zilla refused and stopped responding to texts and messages, the complaint states.
Lewdness alleged: Sasha Marie Maust, 32, of Carnegie, was charged with open lewdness after she allegedly exposed herself to at least one resident while riding on the back of an ATV in the 500 block of Birch Drive in Houston May 2.
MONONGAHELA
Burglary alleged: Chase Alexander O’Brien, 22, of 617 Lincoln St., Monongahela, was charged by city police with burglary, criminal trespass, simple assault, cruelty to animals and criminal mischief after he allegedly broke into a Geary Street man’s home and attacked him just before 9 p.m. Thursday. Police said O’Brien shattered the glass front door to break into the home of Joshua Bauers while he was in the shower. O’Brien is accused of kicking the man’s dog and threatening to kill Bauers before grabbing him by the neck, punching him in the jaw and shoving him to the floor. O’Brien then allegedly broke a television, PlayStation and computer before fleeing.