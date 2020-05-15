CUMBERLAND
Assault alleged: James Hunnicutt, 27, of Parkview Knoll, Cumberland Township, is charged with simple assault and harassment by township police. According to the criminal complaint, Hunnicutt hit a woman in the face at his residence shortly before 11 a.m. May 9. He was released from the Greene County Prison after posting $4,000 bond.
FREEPORT
Assault alleged: Richard Darrell Tawney, Jr., 24, of 510 Riverside Drive, Saint Marys, W.Va., is charged with simple assault and harassment by state police. According to the criminal complaint, Tawney hit a woman in the head outside of a residence in the 100 block of Carrico Drive about noon on May 9. Tawney was arraigned before District Judge David Balint, who released him on $5,000 unsecured bond.
MORGAN
Assault alleged: Jason Matthew Basinger, 36, of 203 Locust Road, Waynesburg, is charged with unlawful restraint, simple assault and harassment by state police. According to the criminal complaint, last week Basinger shoved a pregnant woman to the ground and punched her repeatedly at a home in the 100 block of Meadowbrook Road. He also allegedly took her cellphone and would not allow her to leave the house. Basinger was arraigned Thursday morning before District Judge David Balint, who sent him to the Greene County Prison on $20,000 bond.